Art Materials Retailer magazine addresses the issues facing the art supply industry and provides a forum for retailers and manufacturers to share information that can benefit everyone. With news, interviews, retailing tips and loads of product information, AMR is the magazine buyers of creative products rely on to meet their needs. For People Who Sell Toys



edplay meets the unique needs of stores that sell toys, games and gifts. We provide toy trade news and advice on merchandising and selling different toy, game and gift product lines. Edplay keeps retailers up-to-date on new and hot play products, offers interviews with toy industry experts and provides nuts-and-bolts advice on running an independent toy store. Since its inception in 1994, edplay has remained on the cutting edge of the toy industry. Retailers have come to trust our quality editorial as their number-one source of information. For People Who Sell to Teachers and Schools



The oldest and most reliable source of industry information, Educational Dealer magazine is a name that readers associate with quality information and valuable product ideas. Its interviews, news, retailing tips, reports on industry trends and helpful display ideas strike a winning balance that meets the needs of all dealers – from retailers and catalogers to resellers and online merchants. The publication for members of the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, ASTRA Toy Times Magazine ranges in size from 32 to 64 pages, and is mailed five times each year to the association's 1,300 members – retailers, manufacturers and independent reps. ASTRA was founded in 1992; Fahy-Williams has produced the magazine since 2001

Life in the Finger Lakes appeals to anyone who has ever called this area home, as well as to folks who are just passing through because it explores the people and places that make the Finger Lakes unique. Readers enjoy stunning pictorials that showcase the beauty of the area, and enjoy articles about the region's world-renowned wineries, its history, special events and culture rich in art, music and theater. LifeintheFingerLakes.com is an editorial resource, relating to each issue of the magazine. Readers keep up on Calendar of Events, reader-submitted photos and archived articles from years past.

Published quarterly for members of the Craft & Hobby Association, Craft Industry Today (formerly CHA Portfolio) reaches retail buyers of craft products – plus distributors, designers, professional crafters, educators and demonstrators – with how-to advice from retail, craft and business experts, and practical news-they-can-use from their peers in the industry. Nine out of 10 members say that CHA is the voice of the $29 billion craft and hobby industry.... In early 2004, the two most successful organizations serving the craft and hobby industry, the Hobby Industry Association (HIA) and the Association of Crafts & Creative Industries (ACCI), joined together to form the Craft & Hobby Association (CHA). CHA is now an international, not-for-profit trade association consisting of thousands of member companies engaged in the design, manufacture, distribution and retail sales of products in the nearly $30 billion U.S. craft and hobby industry. Visit CraftandHobby.org to learn more. The Decorative Painter Magazine



The Decorative Painter is the original and longest-running publication in the decorative painting industry. It is treasured by decorative painting enthusiasts in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Our painters are passionate, committed, and constantly searching for new resources to support their favorite art form. SDP was there to help shape the growth of a new painting movement in 1972, and we’re here in to put your business’s name into the hands of the most dedicated decorative painters in the world. The CHA MegaShow Directory Click here to view the digital version of the directory





History



Fahy-Williams Publishing was formed in 1984 by school supply industry veterans Kevin Fahy and Tom Williams when they purchased Educational Dealer magazine. Launched by Peter Li in 1976 as the original trade publication of the school supply industry, Ed Dealer was later sold to Pitman Publishing and finally to Fahy-Williams.



Fahy-Williams has aimed to create publications that stand out from the competition by adhering to several basic principles, principles that remain unchanged regardless of the state of the economy. Our commitment to quality is what sets us apart from the competition, and it remains something that our readers and advertisers have come to trust and rely upon.



